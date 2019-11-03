Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in road win
Wiggins had 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.
Wiggins was Minnesota's first offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns suspended, and the wing stepped up to the challenge with an efficient performance -- at least by his standards. The Canadian, who has scored at least 20 points in three of five outings this season, will remain Minnesota's biggest scoring threat Monday at home against the Bucks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops team-high 19 in wild loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high mark in win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nice production in easy win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 21 including OT winner•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bounces back Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Brief action in preseason opener•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.