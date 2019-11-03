Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in road win

Wiggins had 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.

Wiggins was Minnesota's first offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns suspended, and the wing stepped up to the challenge with an efficient performance -- at least by his standards. The Canadian, who has scored at least 20 points in three of five outings this season, will remain Minnesota's biggest scoring threat Monday at home against the Bucks.