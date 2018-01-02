Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win

Wiggins scored 21 points with nine rebounds, four assist and two steals in 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Wiggins tweaked his ankle in a Dec. 28 loss at Milwaukee, but hasn't missed any time and has averaged 17.5 points in 33 minutes the past two games. He's been hot lately, averaging 18.3 points and making 50 percent of his three-point shots (15-30) over his last six games.