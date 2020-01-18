Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22, hands out four dimes

Wiggins went for 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins amassed nearly as many turnovers (three) as assists while barely making a dent in the boards department. He has cooled off considerably after a scorching hot start to the season, though Wiggins is still maintaining career-high per-game averages in rebounding, dimes, threes and blocks through 33 appearances.