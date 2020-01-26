Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22 in defeat

Wiggins had 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

In the first game of this back-to-back set, Wiggins dropped 28 points on 57.9 percent shooting. This second outing didn't go quite as well, but Wiggins still scored the second-most of any Timberwolves player. He was looking like a draft-day steal through the first couple of months of the season, putting up 25.2 points, 5.1 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.2 blocks per game on his way to top 80 value in that span. Unfortunately, the soon-to-be 25-year old experienced a flatline since then, dropping out of the top 200 completely over the last month of play, with only his 17.8 points and 4.5 assists per game holding him from falling even further in that time frame. All fantasy owners can do is hope that his recent drop in production is just a lengthy slump.