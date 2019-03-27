Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22 points in loss
Wiggins totaled 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), thee rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Wiggins turned out his fourth consecutive 20-point scoring night, adding some good counting stats to boost his final stat line. He continues to shoot poorly, but the points keep coming, efficient or not. Averaging 37.3 minutes per game over his last four, Wiggins will continue to see big-time usage in the final few weeks of the NBA season.
