Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 23 points in 37 minutes

Wiggins accounted for 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes Sunday in Minnesota's win over Golden State.

The fourth-year wing has developed into a useful two-way player, but there is still room to grow. Wiggins is strong to the rim and finishes consistently, but his efficiency on shots outside of four feet is below average. The counting stats are there, but Wiggins has seen his usage drop since Jimmy Butler came to town. Unlike teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, Wiggins hasn't supplemented the reduced workload with improved shooting percentages.