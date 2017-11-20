Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 24 in Sunday's loss
Wiggins scored 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three blocks, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 42 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 loss to the Pistons.
For only the second time this season, both Wiggins and Jimmy Butler scored 20 or more points on the same night, but both those games have come in the last five for Minnesota -- a sign that the duo may be figuring out how to play together effectively. If they do start to click, Wiggins' production could bounce back to last year's level in a hurry.
