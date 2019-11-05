Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in home loss

Wiggins had 25 points (10-21 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks during Minnesota's 134-106 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night.

Wiggins has been Minnesota's primary scoring source with Karl-Anthony Towns suspended, and the athletic wing has scored 20-plus points in four of his six games thus far. While his scoring totals might reduce a bit once Towns returns Wednesday at Memphis, he should maintain value as one of the Timberwolves' main offensive options going forward.