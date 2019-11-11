Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in loss
Wiggins scored 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with five assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to Denver.
Wiggins, like the rest of the team (6-for-45), struggled from three-point range. While he's shooting just 31.7 percent from the arc on the season (down from 33.9 percent last season), he's also taking more three-point shots (6.7 per game compared to 4.8 last season) as Minnesota's offense has changed philosophy to take more three-point shots overall.
