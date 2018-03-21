Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 27 points in crucial victory

Wiggins finished with 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers.

That's some mighty fine shooting from Wiggins. Along with Towns, Wiggins has stepped up to fill the void left by Jimmy Butler's injury. He has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games while shooting at least 50 percent in all five of them. The three blocks were also a nice bonus for owners, but something they should not become used to.