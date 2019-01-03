Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 31 points in loss

Wiggins went off for 31 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Celtics.

Wiggins finished with a season high scoring total, stepping up offensively with Robert Covington, Jeff Teague, and Derrick Rose all sidelined by ankle injuries. It's unclear how much longer those three will be held out, but Wiggins could continue to enjoy a short-term boost in usage and production over the coming weekend.