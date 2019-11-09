Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 40 points against Warriors
Wiggins exploded for 40 points (17-33 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks during Minnesota's 125-119 win over Golden State on Friday.
Wiggins has scored at least 20 points in six of his eight outings this season, dropping 25 or more in each of his last three appearances. He has also dished out six or more assists in three of his last four games, and seems to have taken a step forward compared to last season's performances. The Canadian wing has been far more efficient this season, and his 46.1 shooting percentage would represent a career-high mark if he is able to sustain it moving forward. He will aim to continue his sizzling run of form Sunday at home against the Nuggets.
