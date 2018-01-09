Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 25 points

Wiggins led all scorers with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Wiggins didn't need a full minutes load to turn in another productive scoring night, though his contributions in the other statistical categories lagged even a little more than usual. Even Wiggins' scoring rings a little more hollow this season, as the addition of Jimmy Butler to the roster has resulted in the 22-year-old shedding more than three field-goal attempts and two free-throw attempts per game. Wiggins' average of 17.7 points per game is his lowest mark since his rookie season.