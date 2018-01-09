Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 25 points
Wiggins led all scorers with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.
Wiggins didn't need a full minutes load to turn in another productive scoring night, though his contributions in the other statistical categories lagged even a little more than usual. Even Wiggins' scoring rings a little more hollow this season, as the addition of Jimmy Butler to the roster has resulted in the 22-year-old shedding more than three field-goal attempts and two free-throw attempts per game. Wiggins' average of 17.7 points per game is his lowest mark since his rookie season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Held out of practice Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 despite sprained ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Chips in across the board•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 28 points in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start