Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 23 points in Wednesday's win
Wiggins supplied 23 points (8-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.
Wiggins was a game-time call due to a bruised knee but ultimately gave it a go. Given his stat line (season high in scoring), minute total, and how frequently he attacked the basket, it's safe to say Wiggins was not overly bothered by the ailment. Expect him to be just as aggressive in Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision vs. Pelicans•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 37 minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...