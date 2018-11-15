Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 23 points in Wednesday's win

Wiggins supplied 23 points (8-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.

Wiggins was a game-time call due to a bruised knee but ultimately gave it a go. Given his stat line (season high in scoring), minute total, and how frequently he attacked the basket, it's safe to say Wiggins was not overly bothered by the ailment. Expect him to be just as aggressive in Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.