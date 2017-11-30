Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 28 points in victory
Wiggins tallied 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over the Pelicans.
Wiggins had his shot going tonight, leading the Timberwolves in scoring in an easy victory. His offensive game has been a little inconsistent this season, with the addition of both Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague to the roster. With Teague out tonight due to Achilles soreness and Karl-Anthony Towns in early foul trouble, Wiggins was able to be more of a focus on the offensive end.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 24 in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scoring-heavy stat line in loss•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.