Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 28 points in victory

Wiggins tallied 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Wiggins had his shot going tonight, leading the Timberwolves in scoring in an easy victory. His offensive game has been a little inconsistent this season, with the addition of both Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague to the roster. With Teague out tonight due to Achilles soreness and Karl-Anthony Towns in early foul trouble, Wiggins was able to be more of a focus on the offensive end.