Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high mark in win

Wiggins had 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4FT) and six rebounds during Minnesota's 116-109 win over Miami on Sunday.

Wiggins has started the season strongly and while he is never going to show much efficiency from the floor -- 43.1 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three-point range -- the Canadian scorer has topped the 20-point mark in two of his first three appearances this season. He will aim to continue his strong start to the year when the Timberwolves take on the 76ers away from home next Wednesday.