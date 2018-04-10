Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores seven points in Monday's win

Wiggins went for seven points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins provided decent production in the non-scoring categories. However, he once again struggled to find his form from the field. Wiggins will need to figure things out fast with Wednesday's win or go home battle versus the Nuggets looming on the horizon.