Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 15 points Friday
Wiggins ended with 15 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), and six rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 124-98 loss to the Spurs.
Wiggins led the Timberwolves in scoring in what can only be described as an embarrassing loss Friday. Perhaps the only positive to come out of the performance was the fact that Wiggins went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for Wiggins who has struggled from the charity stripe over the past two seasons.
