Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 19 points in loss

Wiggins had 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.

Wiggins was dealing with a thumb injury, but he managed to play and lead his team on points -- he has done it several times already this season as he has emerged as a bonafide top scoring option on nights where Karl-Anthony Towns is out of sync offensively. Wiggins has topped the 15-point mark in every single game this season, and he is currently averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field -- the second-best mark of his career.