Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 19 points in loss
Wiggins had 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.
Wiggins was dealing with a thumb injury, but he managed to play and lead his team on points -- he has done it several times already this season as he has emerged as a bonafide top scoring option on nights where Karl-Anthony Towns is out of sync offensively. Wiggins has topped the 15-point mark in every single game this season, and he is currently averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field -- the second-best mark of his career.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play vs. OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Set to be game-time decision•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...