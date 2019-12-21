Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 19 points

Wiggins had 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.

Wiggins was Minnesota's main scoring threat with Karl-Anthony Towns being sidelined with a knee injury once again and even though he struggled with his efficiency for the second straight game, he continues to look like a much improved player compared to what he did last season. He should remain one of Minnesota's main scoring threat Saturday at Portland regardless if Towns returns to action or not.

