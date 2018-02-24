Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 21 points Friday
Wiggins scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-102 loss to Houston.
After scoring a total of 15 points on 24.0 percent shooting in his last two games before the break, Wiggins responded with a solid 50.0 percent from the field as he led Minnesota with 21 points Friday. The forward also made more than one three-pointer in a game for the first time in his last six games. Prior to Friday, Wiggins was shooting 1-of-11 from beyond the arc in his last five games since shooting 4-of-8 from three on February 7. Wiggins will look to build upon his recently improved shooting against Chicago on Saturday.
