Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 22 points

Wiggins (illness) registered 22 points (10-24 FG, 1-10 3PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss against Utah.

Wiggins had missed Minnesota's last three games and even though the Wolves lost here, the Canadian wing returned to lead the team in scoring once again. Even though Wiggins struggled from deep, he is scoring more than enough to overlook the fact he is shooting just 32.9 percent from three-point range this season -- although that's in line with his career averages. He should remain as Minnesota's main scoring threat Saturday against the Suns.