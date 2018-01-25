Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday
Wiggins scored 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Portland.
As of late, Wiggins is on a roll as a scorer, averaging 27.2 points over his last four games after Wednesday's team-high 24 points. In addition, the forward is shooting an efficient 55.1 percent from the floor on 19.5 shots per game during the same span. With Jimmy Butler (knee) out of the lineup for three of those games, Wiggins has clearly benefited from taking on a larger share of the Minnesota offense. With Butler's status still in doubt for Thursday's game against Golden State, Wiggins remains a strong scoring option moving forward.
