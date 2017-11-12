Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scoring-heavy stat line in loss

Wiggins posted 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Suns.

Wiggins' final line was almost exclusively scoring-reliant, but his point total did serve as a team-high figure. The 22-year-old put up his second-highest number of shots on the season as well while draining at least one three-pointer for the fourth straight contest. Wiggins has reached or eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his first five November games, and he continues to be one of the focal points of the Timberwolves' talented offense.