Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Season-high 26 points in victory
Wiggins had 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over the Hornets.
Wiggins dropped a season-high 26 points Wednesday, going 11-of-19 from the field including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Wiggins scoring is down this season, thus impacting his fantasy presence. His lack of supporting numbers mean that his value is tied to his scoring and on nights his shot isn't dropping, he is going to struggle. Nights like this, however, remind everyone of his abilities and are why he still should be owned in all leagues.
