Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Set to be game-time decision
Wiggins will have his left thumb reevaluated prior to Friday's game against the Thunder to determine his availability for the contest, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
The 24-year-old suffered the left thumb sprain at some point this week and was listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report. Per Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Wiggins was a limited participant at Friday's shootaround and had a wrap on his hand/thumb. Karl Anthony-Towns (knee) is also a game-time call, potentially leaving the Timberwolves without their top-two scorers.
