Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Sharp from the field in loss
Wiggins netted 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 41 minutes in the Timberwolves' 114-110 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Wiggins logged the second-highest amount of minutes on the starting five behind Jimmy Butler and parlayed them into his best shooting performance of the season. The 2014 first overall pick has flown a bit under the radar due to the exploits of star teammates Butler, Derrick Rose and Karl-Anthony Towns, but he's averaging a solid 17.0 points while posting career bests in three-point shooting percentage (39.6) and steals (1.8) over his first nine games.
