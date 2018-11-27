Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Shooting slump coninutes

Wiggins scored 11 points and was just 4-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's win over Chicago. He wasn't on the court in the final minutes of the game as he sat for Derrick Rose, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins is in a shooting slump as he had gone 0-for-12 from the floor the previous game. He's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field his last four games. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Wiggins will be on the floor late in close games in the future, but he just took him out due to the matchup. Still, it's a trend worth monitoring.