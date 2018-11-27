Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Shooting slump coninutes
Wiggins scored 11 points and was just 4-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's win over Chicago. He wasn't on the court in the final minutes of the game as he sat for Derrick Rose, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins is in a shooting slump as he had gone 0-for-12 from the floor the previous game. He's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field his last four games. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Wiggins will be on the floor late in close games in the future, but he just took him out due to the matchup. Still, it's a trend worth monitoring.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads all scorers with 23 points•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 23 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision vs. Pelicans•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 37 minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Starting Monday•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country