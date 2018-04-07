Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Shooting struggles continue Friday
Wiggins generated 15 points (7-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers.
Wiggins certainly put up a respectable line overall, but he shot well under 40.0 percent for the second straight game, and third time over the last four. He helped make up for it Friday with the help of sheer volume, as well as solid rebounding and assist numbers. However, with Jimmy Butler set to play the two remaining games of the season after making his return against the Lakers, Wiggins could be in for a drop in overall usage during that pair of contests.
