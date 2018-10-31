Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: 'Should be ready' Wednesday

Wiggins (quad), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, "should be ready" for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins, who has missed the past three games, will go through warmups to officially determine his availability. He should be considered probable for the time being.

