Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: 'Should be ready' Wednesday
Wiggins (quad), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, "should be ready" for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins, who has missed the past three games, will go through warmups to officially determine his availability. He should be considered probable for the time being.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Partial practice participant Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Friday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...