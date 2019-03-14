Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Should play Thursday
Wiggins (thigh) is expected to start Thursday's game against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Unlike Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow), Wiggins will return for Thursday's clash in Utah. He's missed the previous three matchups due to a thigh bruise but should ready to roll, barring a last-minute setback.
