Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Spearheads offense in loss
Wiggins supplied 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Timberwolves' 118-109 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Wiggins checked in as the top scorer for the T-Wolves on the night, extending his recent hot stretch of play. The 2014 first overall pick has scored 20 points or more in six straight games, shooting at least 50.0 percent in three of them. Efficiency on offense has been an issue all season for Wiggins, but he's finishing up the campaign on a better note after having generated a respectable 45.6 percent success rate in March, including 34.6 percent from three-point range.
