Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Starting Monday

Wiggins (quad) will start Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins is starting Monday's game and has no known restrictions after being initially listed as a game-time decision with bruised quad he suffered on Saturday. With Jimmy Butler traded to Philadelphia and Robert Covington and Dario Saric not yet ready to play, Wiggins will likely see significant run on Monday.

