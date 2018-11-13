Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Starting Monday
Wiggins (quad) will start Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins is starting Monday's game and has no known restrictions after being initially listed as a game-time decision with bruised quad he suffered on Saturday. With Jimmy Butler traded to Philadelphia and Robert Covington and Dario Saric not yet ready to play, Wiggins will likely see significant run on Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Late scratch Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Sharp from the field in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Has 17 points on 16 shots•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country