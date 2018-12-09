Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steady night Saturday
Wiggins totaled 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Portland.
Wiggins put up his second straight 20 point effort Saturday, leading the Timberwolves in scoring in what was a tough road loss. The Trail Blazers went on a 15-2 run to end the game to break the hearts of the Wolves players who had fought back from a 10 point deficit. Wiggins continues to adjust to life without Jimmy Butler but has been chipping in some supporting stats of late.
