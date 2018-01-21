Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up in Butler's absence

Wiggins tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Raptors.

Wiggins lived up his first overall pick status in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), exploding for a season-high scoring total. He posted 22 of his points in the first half, helping keep Minnesota afloat while Karl-Anthony Towns notably struggled. Wiggins put up at least 20 shot attempts for the third time in January as well, after accomplishing the feat only twice between Nov. 1 and the end of 2017. The uptick in usage has led to a resurgent month for the four-year pro, who's now averaging 18.1 points (on 44.6 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.2 minutes in 11 January contests.