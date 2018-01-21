Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up in Butler's absence

Wiggins tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Raptors.

Wiggins lived up his first overall pick status in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), exploding for a season-high scoring total. He posted 22 of his points in the first half, helping keep Minnesota afloat while Karl-Anthony Towns notably struggled. Wiggins put up at least 20 shot attempts for the third time in January as well, after accomplishing the feat only twice between Nov. 1 and the end of 2017. The uptick in usage has led to a resurgent month for the four-year pro, who's now averaging 18.1 points (on 44.6 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.2 minutes in 11 January contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories