Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up on boards in loss
Wiggins posted 21 points (8-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Timberwolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday.
Wiggins' all-too-familiar shooting woes persisted Friday, but he helped make up for it with a season-best rebound total. The fifth-year pro did commit a team-high five turnovers, however, and he's now shot under 40.0 percent in four consecutive contests. His inefficiency aside, Wiggins is still providing reasonably rewarding stat lines for fantasy owners on many nights due to his typically well-balanced contributions, and most recently, as a result of his elevated offensive usage.
