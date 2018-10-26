Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Still questionable Friday
Wiggins (quadriceps) is still questionable to play Friday against the Bucks, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins will warm up before the game as usual Friday and there will be a "50-50" chance that he plays. The former first-overall pick suffered the quadriceps bruise during Monday's game against Indiana and has been held out since. If Wiggins can't go tonight, teammates Anthony Tolliver and Luol Deng may see extra minutes.
