Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Strong all-around line in loss

Wiggins registered 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Wiggins served as an ideal complement to the offensive exploits of Karl-Anthony Towns, who paced the Timberwolves with 31 points on the night. The fifth-year wing now has three straight 20-point efforts, and he's shooting an impressive 48.0 percent, including 45.5 percent from distance, over his first five December contests.