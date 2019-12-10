Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field in loss

Wiggins had 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss at Phoenix.

Wiggins continue to score at a decent rate and has settled as a top scoring option for the Timberwolves, but he has made just 40.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.0 percent of his threes over his last five games. He will aim to shake off those shooting woes Wednesday at home against the Jazz.

