Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field in loss
Wiggins had 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss at Phoenix.
Wiggins continue to score at a decent rate and has settled as a top scoring option for the Timberwolves, but he has made just 40.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.0 percent of his threes over his last five games. He will aim to shake off those shooting woes Wednesday at home against the Jazz.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play vs. OKC•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...