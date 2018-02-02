Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field in win
Wiggins managed just seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 win over the Bucks.
Wiggins couldn't get it going with his shot Thursday, leading to his lowest scoring total since Dec. 20 against the Nuggets. The former first overall pick had picked it up across the board in January after an underwhelming December, averaging 19.2 points (on 45.3 percent shooting), 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 17 contests. Therefore, his struggles against the Bucks can safely be considered an outlier performance, one he'll look to bounce back from against the Pelicans on Saturday night.
