Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field

Wiggins had 26 points (7-24 FG, 3-8 3PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Dallas.

Wiggins has scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games, but he has been struggling from the floor of late. The Canadian wing is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range over his last six games after a three-game absence. Those struggles certainly reduce his value going forward.