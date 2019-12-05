Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field
Wiggins had 26 points (7-24 FG, 3-8 3PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Dallas.
Wiggins has scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games, but he has been struggling from the floor of late. The Canadian wing is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range over his last six games after a three-game absence. Those struggles certainly reduce his value going forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads way with 26•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 25 on Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pops for 21 against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.