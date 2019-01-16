Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in big loss

Wiggins scored 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-6 FT) and totaled four rebounds along with a block and two steals over 27 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Wiggins finished well below his season scoring average, as he was held to just 12 points on 28.6 percent shooting from the field. Although his point total was certainly disappointing Tuesday night, he managed to make up for it by submitting a well-rounded final line. The 23-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over his previous five contests and figures to bounce back Friday against San Antonio.