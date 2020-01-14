Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in loss

Wiggins had 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes in a loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Wiggins had an off-night shooting, failing to make a single 3-point shot. It's been a rough stretch lately, as he's just 7-25 from the field and 1-10 from deep in his last two games. He'll look to turn things around Wednesday against Indiana.