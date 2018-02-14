Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Wiggins mustered up just seven points (2-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 loss to the Rockets.
Wiggins was downright awful, and this was his second seven-point showing through six February affairs. It also matched his season-low scoring total, which Wiggins has posted four times through 60 appearances in 2017-18. Moreover, he has scored in single digits six times this season compared to just three times in 2016-17. It's unlikely that this is the last bump in the road for Wiggins either.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Efficient yet again•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field in win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points in 34 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Impresses again with big stat line on Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...