Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Wiggins mustered up just seven points (2-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 loss to the Rockets.

Wiggins was downright awful, and this was his second seven-point showing through six February affairs. It also matched his season-low scoring total, which Wiggins has posted four times through 60 appearances in 2017-18. Moreover, he has scored in single digits six times this season compared to just three times in 2016-17. It's unlikely that this is the last bump in the road for Wiggins either.