Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Wiggins scored nine points and shot just 4-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's loss at Orlando.

Wiggins had been on a roll as he was averaging 19.4 points and shooting 47.1 percent from the field over his previous five games. It was an off night for Wiggins and the T-Wolves and they should bounce back.

