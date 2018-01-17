Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Wiggins scored nine points and shot just 4-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's loss at Orlando.
Wiggins had been on a roll as he was averaging 19.4 points and shooting 47.1 percent from the field over his previous five games. It was an off night for Wiggins and the T-Wolves and they should bounce back.
