Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in win
Wiggins had 10 points (3-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Even in a blowout win for the Wolves, Wiggins continues to struggle from the field, hitting just three of his 15 attempts from the floor and grabbing three boards in 30 minutes of action. Wiggins hasn't shot 50 percent or better from the floor in a game since Nov. 7.
