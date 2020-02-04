Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles massively in loss
Wiggins registered 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss at Sacramento.
Wiggins was one of the league's elite scoring threats during the first weeks of the season and while he's had some notable scoring outputs from time to time, he has been plagued by inconsistencies over the last few weeks. Since the beginning of January, Wiggins has failed to reach the 20-point threshold nine times -- including each of he last two games -- and the tendencies aren't encouraging. He averaged 24.8 points per game until the end of December, but that figure has been reduced to "only" 18.2 points per game since the beginning of 2020.
