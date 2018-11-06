Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in loss
Wiggins turned in 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Wiggins couldn't get anything going with his shot, posting his third straight sub-40-percent tally and a season-low 25.0 percent success rate overall. The 2014 first overall pick is remaining aggressive through his struggles, however, as he's put up no fewer than 16 shots in any of the last four games. The 23-year-old will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup versus the Lakers on Wednesday evening.
