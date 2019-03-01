Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in loss
Wiggins compiled 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Wiggins couldn't find the net very frequently, and he wrapped up February by shooting 33.3 percent or worse in three of the last five games of the month. The fifth-year wing continues to battle inconsistency, as he'd already come into Thursday shooting a career-worst 39.7 percent. However, Wiggins is still taking a solid 16.5 shot attempts per contest, allowing him to actually slightly improve on last season's 17.8 points per game (17.9). Despite his inefficiency, Wiggins remains a solid asset across all formats, and his career-high 4.8 rebounds is helping offset some of his offensive struggles.
