Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss

Wiggins scored 11 points with two assists and one rebound in 36 minutes in Monday's loss at Charlotte. He was 0-for-3 from three-point range.

It was an off night for Wiggins who was 5-of-14 from the field. The T-Wolves played three games in four nights, which may have led to shooting woes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories