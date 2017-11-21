Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss
Wiggins scored 11 points with two assists and one rebound in 36 minutes in Monday's loss at Charlotte. He was 0-for-3 from three-point range.
It was an off night for Wiggins who was 5-of-14 from the field. The T-Wolves played three games in four nights, which may have led to shooting woes.
